New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average is $45.65.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $479.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.50 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,176,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,449,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,628,000 after acquiring an additional 180,472 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 23.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 936,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,357,000 after acquiring an additional 179,411 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 446.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 178,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 980,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,778,000 after acquiring an additional 146,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

