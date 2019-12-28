BidaskClub Upgrades F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Hold

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on F5 Networks from $192.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.18.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $139.17 on Thursday. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $121.36 and a 52-week high of $173.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.50 and a 200-day moving average of $139.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $279,326.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $33,932.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,820.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,635 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 88.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

