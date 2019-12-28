Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

NASDAQ KZIA opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. Kazia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:KZIA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Kazia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.