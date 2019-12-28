Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given a $120.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Nike (NYSE:NKE) received a $120.00 price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Nike in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.87.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $101.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average of $89.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $101.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nike will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $1,527,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,500 shares of company stock worth $35,279,410 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,846,169,000 after buying an additional 1,469,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,973,692,000 after buying an additional 2,809,878 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nike by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,011,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,763,905,000 after buying an additional 73,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Nike by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,990,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,426,314,000 after buying an additional 183,581 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

