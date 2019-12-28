Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Get Materion alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

MTRN stock opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Materion has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $305.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.45 million. Materion had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.25%. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Materion will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the second quarter worth $26,938,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,486,000 after purchasing an additional 178,493 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 108,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 93,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Materion by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 70,773 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.