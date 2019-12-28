Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

MREO has been the topic of several other research reports. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

MREO opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.04.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mereo BioPharma Group (MREO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Qiagen Rating Reiterated by Bank of America
Qiagen Rating Reiterated by Bank of America
OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho
OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho
Kaiser Aluminum Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Kaiser Aluminum Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
MEI Pharma Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
MEI Pharma Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MAG Silver to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MAG Silver to Hold
New Jersey Resources Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
New Jersey Resources Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report