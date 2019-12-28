Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) to Hold

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on MSM. Raymond James downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $76.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $78.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $64.59 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.97.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.97 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 7,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $597,057.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 46.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,269 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 23.7% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 724,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,826,000 after purchasing an additional 138,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

