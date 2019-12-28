MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGDDY. Barclays cut shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.04. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $26.71.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

