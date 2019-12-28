Financial Contrast: Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) versus Aeon Global Health (NASDAQ:AGHC)

Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) and Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Aeon Global Health alerts:

This table compares Aeon Global Health and Centogene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeon Global Health -60.29% -253.30% -87.35% Centogene N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Aeon Global Health and Centogene’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeon Global Health $12.93 million 0.02 -$7.97 million N/A N/A Centogene $47.81 million 4.09 -$12.95 million N/A N/A

Aeon Global Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centogene.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aeon Global Health and Centogene, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeon Global Health 0 1 0 0 2.00 Centogene 0 0 4 0 3.00

Centogene has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 69.38%. Given Centogene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centogene is more favorable than Aeon Global Health.

Summary

Centogene beats Aeon Global Health on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeon Global Health Company Profile

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile. The company primarily offers medical toxicology, DNA pharmacogenomics, cancer genetic testing, and molecular biology tests. It also provides Web-based services as software as a service for Web-based revenue cycle management applications; and telehealth products and services that enable healthcare organizations to coordinate care for patients, and enhance related administrative and clinical workflows, as well as compliance with regulatory requirements. In addition, AEON Global Health Corp. offers post contract customer support services. The company was formerly known as Authentidate Holding Corp. and changed its name to Aeon Global Health Corp. in January 2018. Aeon Global Health Corp. is headquartered in Gainesville, Georgia.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical segment offers various services, including early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring. The Diagnostics segment provides genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. Centogene B.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeon Global Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeon Global Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.