MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) vs. CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKD) Financial Analysis

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) and CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSKD) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get MGE Energy alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MGE Energy and CleanSpark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGE Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A CleanSpark 0 0 1 0 3.00

CleanSpark has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.95%. Given CleanSpark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than MGE Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.4% of MGE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of MGE Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MGE Energy and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGE Energy 15.24% 10.40% 4.28% CleanSpark N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MGE Energy and CleanSpark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGE Energy $559.77 million 4.90 $84.22 million N/A N/A CleanSpark $4.53 million 5.68 -$26.12 million N/A N/A

MGE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark.

Summary

MGE Energy beats CleanSpark on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services. It also generates electricity from coal, natural gas, and renewable energy sources, as well as purchases power under short and long-term commitments. As of February 22, 2019, the company distributed electricity to 153,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin, including the City of Madison; and purchased and distributed natural gas to 161,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy, Inc. was founded in 1855 and is based in Madison, Wisconsin.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users. It also provides turnkey microgrid implementation services, microgid design and engineering, project development consulting, and solar photovoltaic installation and consulting. In addition, the company offers mPulse software suite, a modular platform that enables fine-grained control of a Microgrid; and microgrid value stream optimizer that provides a robust distributed energy and microgrid system modeling solution. Further, it converts various materials, including municipal solid waste, municipal sewage sludge, food and cooking waste, petroleum sludge and oily wastes, animal manures, cellulosic and non-cellulosic biomass, energy crops, scrap tires, and coal into SynGas. The company's SynGas is used as clean, renewable, environmentally friendly, and warming fuel for power plants and motor vehicles; and as feedstock for the generation of di-methyl ether. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Bountiful, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.