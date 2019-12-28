$304.57 Million in Sales Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) will announce sales of $304.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.56 million and the lowest is $302.00 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $306.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.31 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

VIAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.89.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 84,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $1,345,644.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,433.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $39,102.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,593 shares of company stock worth $3,753,041. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 842.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.24. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

