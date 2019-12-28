Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) to announce $39.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.70 million. Ooma reported sales of $34.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $150.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.60 million to $150.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $165.87 million, with estimates ranging from $164.01 million to $168.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.39 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 48.71% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

OOMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of Ooma in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ooma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

NYSE OOMA opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $291.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.96. Ooma has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $64,889.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $33,475.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 120,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,095.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ooma in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 58.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

