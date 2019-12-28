CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CPSH stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 72.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

