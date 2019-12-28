Reviewing Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) and Polaris Industries (OTCMKTS:PII)

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) and Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

This table compares Polaris Industries and Nabtesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polaris Industries 4.74% 42.27% 9.00% Nabtesco 6.77% 10.49% 5.96%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Polaris Industries and Nabtesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polaris Industries 0 3 8 1 2.83 Nabtesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Polaris Industries presently has a consensus price target of $110.09, indicating a potential upside of 8.59%. Given Polaris Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Polaris Industries is more favorable than Nabtesco.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.8% of Polaris Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Polaris Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Polaris Industries and Nabtesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polaris Industries $6.08 billion 1.02 $335.25 million $6.56 15.45 Nabtesco $2.67 billion 1.37 $191.37 million $1.54 19.16

Polaris Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Nabtesco. Polaris Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nabtesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Polaris Industries has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nabtesco has a beta of 3.33, suggesting that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Polaris Industries beats Nabtesco on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats. It also produces or supplies various replacement parts and accessories comprising winches, bumper/brushguards, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oil for ORVs; snowmobile accessories, which comprise covers, traction products, reverse kits, electric starters, tracks, bags, windshields, oil, and lubricants; and motorcycle accessories, including e saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oil, and various chrome accessories. In addition, the company offers recreational apparel, such as helmets, jackets, gloves, pants, hats, goggles, boots, bibs, and leathers; off-road Jeep and truck accessories; and pontoon, deck, bowrider, cruiser, and fishing boats. The company markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson, and Striper brands. It provides its products through a network of dealers and distributors, as well as through online; and aftermarket parts and accessories through 93 brick-and-mortar 4 Wheel Parts retail centers, call centers, and e-commerce sites. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units. It also provides air dryers and wedge brake chambers for commercial vehicles, and hydraulic clutch master cylinders for passenger vehicles; engine remote control systems for vessels; automatic doors and platform doors for buildings; automatic filters/sealers for retort pouch foods; and intelligent prosthetic knee joints, electric wheelchairs, stair lift with a wheelchair, and rollator with a speed control system, as well as new energy equipment comprising yaw and pitch drives, and solar tracking equipment. Nabtesco Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.