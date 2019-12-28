Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BSMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of NYSE BSMX opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1855 per share. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the second quarter valued at $33,197,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 359.9% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,321,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,038 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,479,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 469.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 360.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,773,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

