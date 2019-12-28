BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $490.84 Million

Equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) will announce sales of $490.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $504.03 million and the lowest is $470.00 million. BWX Technologies reported sales of $478.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.02 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $62.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $64.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

In other BWX Technologies news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,600 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $97,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,676.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $213,622 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 87.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,442,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,178,000 after purchasing an additional 673,606 shares during the last quarter.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BWX Technologies (BWXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.