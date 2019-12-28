Analyzing Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) & ChannelAdvisor (OTCMKTS:ECOM)

Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) and ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.3% of ChannelAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 57.5% of Astea International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of ChannelAdvisor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Astea International and ChannelAdvisor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astea International $27.47 million 1.69 $360,000.00 N/A N/A ChannelAdvisor $131.22 million 1.93 -$7.60 million ($0.26) -34.77

Astea International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChannelAdvisor.

Profitability

This table compares Astea International and ChannelAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astea International -7.77% -6.85% -12.99% ChannelAdvisor -1.02% 0.25% 0.16%

Risk & Volatility

Astea International has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChannelAdvisor has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Astea International and ChannelAdvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astea International 0 0 0 0 N/A ChannelAdvisor 0 0 3 0 3.00

ChannelAdvisor has a consensus target price of $11.34, indicating a potential upside of 25.44%. Given ChannelAdvisor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ChannelAdvisor is more favorable than Astea International.

Summary

ChannelAdvisor beats Astea International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astea International

Astea International Inc. develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications. The company also provides FieldCentrix Enterprise suite, a service management solution that runs on various mobile devices; and integrates with customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning applications. In addition, it supports deployments in on-premise, as well as cloud environments by leveraging a multi-tenant architecture; and provides infrastructure tools and services, as well as consulting, implementation, training, and maintenance services. The company's products are used in information technology, medical devices and diagnostic systems, industrial controls and instrumentation, retail/point-of-sale equipment, office automation equipment, imaging systems, fire and security, gaming/leisure equipment, facilities management, and telecommunications, and other related industries with equipment sales and service requirements. Astea International Inc. markets its products through a network of direct and indirect sales and services offices; and distributors consisting of value-added resellers, system integrators, and sales agents, as well as original equipment manufacturing partners. The company was formerly known as Applied System Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Astea International Inc. in 1992. Astea International Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Its suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. The company also offers Where to Buy solution that allows brands to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides brands with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. Its customers include online businesses of online businesses of brands and retailers, as well as advertising agencies that use its solutions on behalf of their clients. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

