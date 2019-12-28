Financial Comparison: Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) & VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) and Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VIVENDI SA/ADR and Rostelecom OJSC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVENDI SA/ADR $16.45 billion 2.22 $149.99 million $1.08 26.73 Rostelecom OJSC $5.09 billion 0.61 $225.05 million N/A N/A

Rostelecom OJSC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VIVENDI SA/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of VIVENDI SA/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Rostelecom OJSC shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VIVENDI SA/ADR and Rostelecom OJSC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVENDI SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A Rostelecom OJSC 4.93% 6.21% 2.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for VIVENDI SA/ADR and Rostelecom OJSC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVENDI SA/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rostelecom OJSC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

VIVENDI SA/ADR has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rostelecom OJSC has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

VIVENDI SA/ADR Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series. The Havas segment includes communications disciplines, such as creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for mobile phones, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing services; and owns and manages intellectual property rights, live performances, festival productions, and venues. The New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform; and Vivendi Content, a content creation unit, as well as develops ultra-high-speed Internet service. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Universal S.A. and changed its name to Vivendi SA in April 2006. Vivendi SA was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Rostelecom OJSC Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides telecommunications services in Russia and Europe. The company offers communication services, such as local, intra-zone, long-distance domestic and international fixed-line telephone, and mobile services, as well as data transmission, Internet, Pay TV, VPN, data center, and radio communication services; and rents communication channels. It operates the intercity network and the international telecommunications gateways of Russia, which carry voice and data traffic that originates in owned, and other national and international operators' networks to national and international operators for termination. The company also operates government programs, including e-Government, unified communication service, and others, as well as offers solutions in the fields of cloud computing, healthcare, education, security, and housing and utility services. In addition, it manufactures communication equipment; and provides repair and maintenance, engineering design, recreational, IT consulting, and data storage services. Further, the company is involved in the provision of pension fund and equipment leasing activities. It serves approximately 13 million broadband subscribers; and approximately 10.1 million pay-TV subscribers, including 5.3 million IPTV subscribers. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

