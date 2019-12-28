Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.92 Billion

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Analysts predict that Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) will report sales of $26.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $27.43 billion. Anthem reported sales of $23.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $103.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.94 billion to $104.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $115.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $112.75 billion to $117.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.72.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $2,584,098.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,490.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,088. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 3.2% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Anthem by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $306.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99. The firm has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Earnings History and Estimates for Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.92 Billion
