$6.82 Million in Sales Expected for Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) will report $6.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the highest is $9.26 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $10.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $34.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.88 million to $36.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $37.78 million, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $53.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCRB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

MCRB stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $278.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.83. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $8.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 58.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,661,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,724,000 after buying an additional 2,818,889 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,661,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,889 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 128.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,060,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 65,066.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 972,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 971,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

