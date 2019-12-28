Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Hits New 52-Week High at $199.94

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $199.94 and last traded at $199.88, with a volume of 13631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $199.36.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.48.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.449 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VBK)
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
Further Reading: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.