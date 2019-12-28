Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Hits New 52-Week High at $199.94

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $199.94 and last traded at $199.88, with a volume of 13631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $199.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.449 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,941,000 after buying an additional 38,659 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 742,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45,911 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 355,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 347,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,732,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 262,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

