Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.19

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.19 and last traded at $41.18, with a volume of 6652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.94.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CUZ shares. TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.33.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $180.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,292,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 676.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,341,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,623,000 after buying an additional 2,911,649 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6,428.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 983,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,588,000 after buying an additional 968,829 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,771.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,235,000 after buying an additional 761,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,280,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,328,000 after buying an additional 568,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

