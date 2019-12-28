B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.07

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 1573061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

BTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Scotiabank set a $5.30 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.78 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,165,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965,434 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 32.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,432,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in B2Gold by 47.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,077,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,812 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in B2Gold by 52.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,074,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in B2Gold by 292.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,738,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,000 shares in the last quarter.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

