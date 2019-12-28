Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.70

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.70 and last traded at $38.56, with a volume of 7911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.38.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.0452 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHO)
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
