Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.70

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.70 and last traded at $38.56, with a volume of 7911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.38.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.0452 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 430,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after buying an additional 33,126 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHO)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.