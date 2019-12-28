Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.54

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.54 and last traded at $33.49, with a volume of 15587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.53.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,967,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,124,000 after purchasing an additional 132,150 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 11.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,966,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,724,000 after purchasing an additional 301,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,637,000 after purchasing an additional 341,062 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,225,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,511,000 after buying an additional 423,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,899,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,880,000 after buying an additional 153,869 shares in the last quarter. 20.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.
Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.