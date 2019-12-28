Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.54

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.54 and last traded at $33.49, with a volume of 15587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.53.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,967,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,124,000 after purchasing an additional 132,150 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 11.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,966,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,724,000 after purchasing an additional 301,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,637,000 after purchasing an additional 341,062 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,225,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,511,000 after buying an additional 423,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,899,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,880,000 after buying an additional 153,869 shares in the last quarter. 20.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

