Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.00

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 32607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $830.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $249.93 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 5.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $114,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 41.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

