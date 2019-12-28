iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.31

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.31 and last traded at $47.27, with a volume of 99793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.66.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.40.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.5774 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 76,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 876.8% during the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 163.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

