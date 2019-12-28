Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Hits New 52-Week High at $153.40

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $153.40 and last traded at $153.37, with a volume of 17998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.35.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on Splunk from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Splunk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Get Splunk alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $68,592.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,691.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total transaction of $201,154.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,882,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,231 shares of company stock valued at $8,372,253 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 102.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 43.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.