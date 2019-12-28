BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.15

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 795576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $573.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.86 million. Analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, CEO Herm Cukier sold 38,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $262,304.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,422.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $34,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 580,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,472.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,284,967 shares of company stock worth $38,331,499. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after buying an additional 4,040,621 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 79.6% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,038 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 529.3% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 999,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 841,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 30.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after acquiring an additional 793,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

