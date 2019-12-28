Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $192.27

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $192.27 and last traded at $192.13, with a volume of 185170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.42.

AGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.57. The firm has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.25. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Allergan in the third quarter worth $157,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Allergan in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,818,000 after buying an additional 82,486 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Allergan Company Profile (NYSE:AGN)

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

