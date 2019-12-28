Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $116.88

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.88 and last traded at $116.77, with a volume of 3926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLAB. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total value of $109,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,963.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 832.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 23.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

