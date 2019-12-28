Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $116.88

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.88 and last traded at $116.77, with a volume of 3926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.58.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLAB. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.48.
In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total value of $109,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,963.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 832.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 23.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
