Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.74

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.74 and last traded at $53.73, with a volume of 8846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.01.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. CIBC set a $73.00 price target on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities cut shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is presently 76.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,147,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,008,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,911 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 201,685.1% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,311,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,953 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 157.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,825,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 33.3% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,896,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,588,000 after buying an additional 724,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

