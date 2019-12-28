Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.61

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 4290316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPPI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $970.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.63.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Francois Lebel sold 6,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $56,818.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 669,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 520.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 148,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 209,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 40,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

