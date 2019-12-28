iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Hits New 52-Week High at $188.65

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $188.65 and last traded at $188.65, with a volume of 57 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.25.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.11.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8853 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.
About iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)
iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).
