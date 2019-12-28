iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Hits New 52-Week High at $188.65

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $188.65 and last traded at $188.65, with a volume of 57 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.11.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8853 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 129.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after purchasing an additional 218,155 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,559,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 142,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,520,000 after buying an additional 48,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 20,142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.