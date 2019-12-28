ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Hits New 12-Month High at $122.09

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.09 and last traded at $122.07, with a volume of 6400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.99.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.0499 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 36,259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 36,259 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.