BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the November 28th total of 21,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of BKTI opened at $3.19 on Friday. BK Technologies has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.82.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BK Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.97% of BK Technologies worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

