iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.62

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.62 and last traded at $58.62, with a volume of 2205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.47.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average of $55.22.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5314 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWX)
iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.
