iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.62

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.62 and last traded at $58.62, with a volume of 2205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.47.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average of $55.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5314 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

