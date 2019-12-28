Short Interest in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Drops By 15.6%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the November 28th total of 5,460,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank set a $5.30 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.01.

Get B2Gold alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,481,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,237,000 after buying an additional 1,217,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 32.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,432,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707,720 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,127,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,023,000 after purchasing an additional 626,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 47.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,077,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,715,000 after buying an additional 5,190,812 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 373.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,165,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,952,000 after buying an additional 11,965,434 shares during the period.

Shares of BTG opened at $3.89 on Friday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.78 million for the quarter.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.