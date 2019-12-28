Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Update

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the November 28th total of 33,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, Director Matthew Jauchius purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $46,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,948.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,000 shares of company stock worth $77,050.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 89,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Core Molding Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 404,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Core Molding Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 472,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period.

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

