Short Interest in Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Drops By 53.4%

Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the November 28th total of 211,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Auryn Resources in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auryn Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Auryn Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Auryn Resources by 214.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Auryn Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of AUG opened at $1.43 on Friday. Auryn Resources has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.84.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

