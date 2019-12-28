AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the November 28th total of 12,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other news, President Michael Gerhard Magnusson bought 11,000 shares of AeroCentury stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $43,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,250 shares of company stock worth $52,335.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AeroCentury stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of AeroCentury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AeroCentury stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. AeroCentury has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $12.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroCentury from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

AeroCentury Company Profile

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and leases aircraft and aircraft engines to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company provides operating and finance leasing services of mid-life regional aircraft to carriers. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which includes other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines, as well as engages in parting out aircraft.

