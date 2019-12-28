Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.01

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.01 and last traded at $77.01, with a volume of 279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average of $71.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4623 per share. This is a boost from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,458,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,870 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,939,000. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,175,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,864,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,586,000 after purchasing an additional 272,735 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 522,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,858,000 after purchasing an additional 164,857 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

