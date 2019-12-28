Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Short Interest Update

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 170.8% from the November 28th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Condor Hospitality Trust stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Condor Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,608,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,337,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (?MSAs?) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

