Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Short Interest Update

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 97.4% from the November 28th total of 840,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Shares of Alexco Resource stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Alexco Resource has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.81.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 1,640.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 23,564 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Alexco Resource by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alexco Resource by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Alexco Resource by 488.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 183,006 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 151,893 shares during the last quarter.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.