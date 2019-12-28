Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) Short Interest Down 35.3% in December

Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 155,900 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the November 28th total of 241,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alio Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Alio Gold alerts:

ALO opened at $0.77 on Friday. Alio Gold has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.07.

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.01 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alio Gold stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,259,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 7.39% of Alio Gold worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Alio Gold Company Profile

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Alio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.