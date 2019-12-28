Zacks Investment Research Lowers Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

ANIK has been the subject of several other research reports. BWS Financial started coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti set a $50.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 17.74, a current ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.15 million, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.25. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, CFO Sylvia Cheung sold 20,000 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $1,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,607.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

