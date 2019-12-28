Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Heineken has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. Heineken has a 12-month low of $42.76 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.50.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kru?ovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

