EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EVRAZ from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of EVRZF opened at $5.10 on Thursday. EVRAZ has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

