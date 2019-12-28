HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) and Voltari (OTCMKTS:VLTC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Voltari (OTCMKTS:VLTC) and HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Voltari and HomeFed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voltari $1.55 million 4.70 -$1.53 million N/A N/A HomeFed $140.57 million 4.23 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

HomeFed has higher revenue and earnings than Voltari.

Profitability

This table compares Voltari and HomeFed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voltari -108.78% N/A -9.95% HomeFed -4.58% -1.17% -0.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Voltari and HomeFed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voltari 0 0 0 0 N/A HomeFed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of HomeFed shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Voltari shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of HomeFed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HomeFed beats Voltari on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Voltari Company Profile

Voltari Corporation engages in acquiring, financing, and leasing commercial real properties. It owns and leases three commercial real properties in Long Branch, New Jersey; Flanders, New York; and Columbia, South Carolina. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

HomeFed Company Profile

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties. It also engages in the design engineering, grading raw land, and constructing public infrastructure, such as streets, utilities, and public facilities, as well as develops individual lots for home sites or other facilities. In addition, the company holds interest in Brooklyn Renaissance Plaza, which comprises a 665 room hotel operated by Marriott; and operates an office building complex and parking space garage located in Brooklyn, New York. Further, it holds interest in HomeFed Village III Master, LLC that owns and develops an approximate 450 acre community planned for 948 homes in the Otay Ranch General Plan Area of Chula Vista, California. HomeFed Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

