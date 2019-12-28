Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DASTY. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dassault Systemes in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Dassault Systemes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dassault Systemes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. Dassault Systemes has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $166.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.57 and a 200-day moving average of $151.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 16.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dassault Systemes will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Dassault Systemes by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in Dassault Systemes by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dassault Systemes during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

